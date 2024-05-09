Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Solutions Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

