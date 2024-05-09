Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.60

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.60. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 11,855 shares trading hands.
Atlas Copco Stock Up 21,341.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.
About Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
