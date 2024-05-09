Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.3 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

