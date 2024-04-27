Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 11,339 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DTM. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.43%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

