AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,957,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Stock Down 4.4 %

AMCX stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $471.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.