Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.40 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

