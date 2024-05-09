U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AG. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NYSE AG opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.39. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.08%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

