Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 323,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 15,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

