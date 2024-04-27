Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 192 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $698,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.90 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

