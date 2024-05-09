Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) General Counsel Sells $53,592.92 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $258,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NuScale Power stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. As a group, analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

