Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Assurant makes up approximately 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.33% of Assurant worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $172.88 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.97.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

