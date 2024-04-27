Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $26.36

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,843,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,754,000. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 51.3% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

