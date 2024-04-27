CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Tom Burnet Purchases 4,268 Shares

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Tom Burnet bought 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,504.76 ($24,091.85).

CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON CTPE opened at GBX 451 ($5.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.19. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406 ($5.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 534 ($6.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £328.51 million, a PE ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.82.

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,600.00%.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.