Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Andrew C. M. Smith Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £70,200 ($86,709.49).

Mears Group Stock Performance

Shares of MER opened at GBX 355 ($4.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £345.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,349.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.66. Mears Group plc has a one year low of GBX 207.50 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 379.50 ($4.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Mears Group’s payout ratio is 4,230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.19) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

