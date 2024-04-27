Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) PT at C$182.56

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$182.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Corporate insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$211.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$196.98. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$159.25 and a 52-week high of C$217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

