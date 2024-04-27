California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $11,868,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,900,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CPT opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.