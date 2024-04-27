Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 352,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE VNO opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

