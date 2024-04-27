Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Hyatt Hotels worth $25,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 465,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

