New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,348 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $26,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $353.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $161.49 and a one year high of $369.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.59.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

