New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.56% of Schneider National worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

