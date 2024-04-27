DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,953 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.40% of DoubleVerify worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $30.24 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,004 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

