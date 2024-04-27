New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,802 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LII. Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LII opened at $477.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.88 and a twelve month high of $501.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.39 and its 200 day moving average is $435.55.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.31.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

