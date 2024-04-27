Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $121.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

