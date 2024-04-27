Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.
Shares of NYSE COF opened at $146.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
