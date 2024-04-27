Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 237.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 65.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 50.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 516,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Catalent by 29.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLT

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.