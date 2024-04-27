Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

