CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.37 Average PT from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in CEMEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CEMEX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 318,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

