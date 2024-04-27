Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,175.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

