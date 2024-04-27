White Pine Investment CO Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

