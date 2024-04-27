Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Chubb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 18.1% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $245.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

