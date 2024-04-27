Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCR opened at $19.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

