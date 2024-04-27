Cwm LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,305,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,571,000 after buying an additional 738,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

