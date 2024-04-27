Cwm LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of QCR worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 83.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after acquiring an additional 685,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QCR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 286,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QCR by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.