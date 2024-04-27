Cwm LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $304.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $306.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.22 and its 200-day moving average is $254.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

