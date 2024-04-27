Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $803,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAT

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.