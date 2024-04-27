Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIV. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

