Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 11,367 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in JD.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

