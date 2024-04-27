Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 156,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

