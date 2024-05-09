Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Unum Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

