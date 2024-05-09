Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 774 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

