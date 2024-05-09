21,455 Shares in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

