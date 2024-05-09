Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 17,463 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 883,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,901 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 319,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.