Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $833.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $882.26 and its 200-day moving average is $746.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.