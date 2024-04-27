DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 133,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $109.52 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.