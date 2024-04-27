Duality Advisers LP Has $339,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.