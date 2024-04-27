OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $172,000 Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.6% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 134,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

TGS stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

