Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMST)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Company Profile

Shares of FMST stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

