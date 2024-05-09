Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Generac by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

