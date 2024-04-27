OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $220,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 385,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.93.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day moving average is $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

