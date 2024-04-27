OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 234 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

